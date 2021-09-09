Well, it may finally be time to subscribe to Peacock because Universal and Miramax have announced that Halloween Kills, starring Jamie Lee Curtis, will be released simultaneously in theaters and on the NBCUniversal streaming service on October 15. While the news of Halloween Kills streaming may be a bit of a surprise — David Gordon Green’s Halloween reboot was a box-office hit, and, more recently, Disney’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings brought in such a promising box office that even Venom: Let There Be Carnage finally committed to an early October release date — we’re still in a literal ongoing pandemic. And per Variety, the move is “all about eventizing the sequel,” which, okay, Peacock gets more subscribers, and Universal gets some box-office profits too. But hey, at least now you can watch Halloween Kills as Michael Myers intended: in your house, too occupied to notice that he’s right behind you …
Halloween Kills Will Make Its Way to Theaters and Peacock
Photo: Ryan Green/Universal Pictures