Watch Kyle Richards et al. Get Menaced in the Halloween Kills Trailer

Michael Myers is back (again), and this time he’s out for blood (again) in the trailer for Halloween Kills, the sequel to the reboot of the reboot of John Carpenter’s Halloween franchise. Making good use of Carpenter’s iconic music stings, the trailer shows us Myers emerging from a burning house and killing like, half of Haddonfield, Illinois. The second reboot of the Halloween movies features Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak as three generations of final-girl bad bitches. This time, they plan on tracking Michael Myers and ending his reign of terror once and for all. Good luck with that, seeing as all IP is as undead now as Jason in Jason Goes to Hell. Halloween Kills comes out October 15 in theaters and on Peacock.

Related