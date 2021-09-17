Streamliner At your service. Illustration: Martin Gee

You know that feeling of wanting something really badly when you were a kid, but you had a sibling, so your parents would force you both to split something halfway, and it just wasn’t as fun to always have half of something? No, just me? Well, HBO Max is going halfsies, but in a way we actually like. Since HBO Max’s withdrawal from Amazon Prime Video channels earlier this week, it wants to offer an olive branch to all those lost subscribers, so HBO Max is offering a steep 50-percent-off discount for its ad-free monthly plan up through September 26. Originally priced at $14.99, the deal gives subscribers HBO Max for $7.49 a month for up to six months.

Don't have HBO Max?

The deal is mostly marketed to previous Amazon–HBO Max users, but any new or returning subscriber can claim the deal, so get in on that. Interested users can claim the deal by signing up for HBO Max either through its website or on any supported device, like Apple, Google, LG, Microsoft, Sony, Roku, or Vizio.

If you subscribe to a service through our links, Vulture may earn an affiliate commission.