HBO Max Is Giving the Penguin a ‘Scarface-Like’ Origin Story

Because not every single Batman villain origin story can be about the Joker or that one Lady Joker with the Betty Boop voice, HBO Max is developing a series about the origins of the Penguin. Deadline reports that the series is in early stages and is being executive-produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves, which is just a perfectly emo fit for the dapper DC villain who’s just one remake away from going full Tumblr sexyman. Apparently, the Penguin series is being described as “Scarface-like,” which totally fits the image of Gotham’s preeminent crime boss, civvie name Oswald Chesterfield Cobblepot. Colin Farrell is set to play the character in the upcoming Reeves film opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman, but we don’t know who will play this needle-nosed Tony Montana for the series. Insert snow puns here.