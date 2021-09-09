HBO Max Enrolls Gossip Girl for a Sophomore Season

Photo: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO Max

Greetings, fellow adults watching the new iteration of teen drama Gossip Girl. We’ve got some hot goss from the teachers’ lounge for you. Today, HBO Max announced that it will renew its Gossip Girl reboot for a second season. In a statement, the still-young streaming service claims that the Upper East Side drama achieved a particularly Gen-Z marker of success, which is to say, “5.2 billion impressions from content inspired by the series on TikTok.” We can’t picture “billion” as a concept, but this seems impressive. Furthermore, the statement announced that the remaining six episodes of season one will debut in November. We only hope story arcs will be resolved, ships will be shipped, and the teachers at Constance Billard will find some sort of healthy hobbies to take up instead of just anon-posting about their students. Seriously, Tavi. Sourdough baking’s about to circle back from tired to retro-cool again.