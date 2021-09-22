Warning: The Sex Lives of College Girls Teaser Plays the Annoying iPhone Alarm

It’s a battle for the ages: Teenager versus Alarm Clock. Mindy Kaling goes from the high-school foibles of Never Have I Ever to The Sex Lives of College Girls, created with Justin Noble. The show follows four college roommates at a prestigious New England university as they work hard, play hard, and sleep even harder. “I think I’m still drunk,” Pauline Chalamet’s Kimberly moans from bed as the iPhone radar alarm blasts. (Yes, she’s a Chalamet of the Timothée Chalamets.) “Bela, turn it off!” Alyah Chanelle Scott’s Whitney yells. “It sounds like it’s inside my head!” Amrit Kaur (Bela) shouts back.

The cast is rounded out by Reneé Rapp as Leighton and series regulars Midori Francis, Gavin Leatherwood, Chris Meyer, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Lauren Spencer, and Renika Williams. Kaling (Dartmouth Class of 2001) and showrunner Noble (Yale Class of 2007) wrote the first episode. The Sex Lives of College Girls premieres on HBO Max with two episodes on Thursday, November 18. The ten-episode rollout continues with three episodes each week until the final two on December 9. Set your alarms.