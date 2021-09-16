Hey, Mama! How to With John Wilson Season 2 Debuts This Fall

Photo: Courtesy of HBO

Hey, New York. It’s going to be a contemplative yet funny autumn with the news that How to With John Wilson is returning to HBO this November for its second season. HBO announced today that season two of the lyrical, strange docu-comedy by filmmaker John Wilson will premiere its second season on Friday, November 26 at 10 p.m. ET. Michael Koman, Clark Reinking, and Wilson’s fellow oddball Nathan Fielder return as executive producers. The show’s first season debuted in 2020 and was full of surprises, from meditations on scaffolding, to a Kyle MacLachlan spotting, to a foreskin-growing machine complete with its own theme song. It was a perfect window into New York City in all its teeming life at a time when things were still largely shut down. The biggest surprise of all, though, was the introduction of a lovable landlord, of all things. Here’s hoping for more Mama in Season Two.