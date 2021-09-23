Listen to Kelly Clarkson’s New Christmas Single (In September)

Kelly Clarkson is releasing her latest Christmas album right the fuck now. She knows that if she does it any closer to the holiday, Mariah Carey will unhinge her jaw and swallow her whole. So When Christmas Comes Around… will come itself come around October 15. Ahead of that, Clarkson has released the album’s first single, “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You).” The album will include 15 tracks, a mix of Xmas standards and collabs with folks like her new Voice co-host Ariana Grande and country fella Chris Stapleton.

In a press release, Clarkson explained the album’s less-than-festive title as alluding to how the most wonderful time of the year can sometimes suck: “Some of us consumed with a new love, some of us reminded of loss, some filled with optimism for the coming new year, others elated for some much deserved time away from the chaos our work lives can sometimes bring us. Wherever you are, and whatever you may be experiencing, I wanted everyone to be able to connect to a message on this album.”