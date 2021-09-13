Sonja Tremont Morgan of the Comedy Show Morgans

Not all the news, but all the news you actually care about.

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo by Bravo

RIP GREGG LEAKES: It is with a very sad heart that I announce the death of Gregg Leakes, who died of colon cancer on September 1 after a long battle with the disease, which was featured on several seasons of RHOA. Of course, my thoughts are with his wife NeNe Leakes and their whole family during this awful time.

Tributes poured in from across the Bravoverse, from Andy Cohen, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and even NeNe’s mortal enemy, Kim Zolciak Bierman. Gregg reminds me a bit of Bobby Zarin, another Househusband we lost too soon to cancer, because no matter how you felt about his wife, everyone seemed to love him. There was also a celebration of Gregg’s life earlier this past Wednesday where Atlanta Housewives past, present, and future all came out to show their support for NeNe and remember their lost co-star.

Personally, I’ll always remember Gregg wearing a cockroach costume to a Halloween party in RHOA’s season-10 finale. This was, of course, a reference to a video Kim’s daughter posted at NeNe’s house accusing her of having roaches. The two of them dressing as an exterminator and a roach was peak Gregg Leakes: always ready with a joke, willing to do anything for his wife, and just the right amount of shady. He will be missed very much.

REUNITED AND IT FEELS SO MEH: The RHONY season-13 reunion is back on and will supposedly be filmed in late September or early October if the Daily Mail is to be believed. (But they call Andy Cohen the “creator” of the Housewives, which is Scott Dunlap erasure, so who knows what we can believe.) An “insider” told the paper, “’Ramona [Singer] went to dinner with Eboni [K. Williams] to make peace and [Countess] LuAnn had to be coaxed to answer her phone while living her best life in Europe, but we’re making it happen.” Coaxed into answering her phone? It sounds like I’d rather watch a show about Luann’s (yes, Daily Mail, she dropped the capital A years ago) summer than the whole group’s fall. But even if the reunion is filmed in late September or early October, it will still have to be edited together, etc., which means we won’t see any of it until at least mid-October. With the sagging ratings from this season, is anyone going to care by then?

BOTH SETS OF LIPS: If you (like Drake) follow Lisa Rinna on Instagram you can see her doing her patented dances all over the world. However, if you want to see her and her husband, Harry Hamlin, naked then you’re going to have to follow Lisa’s daughter Amelia on Instagram. Yes, that’s the Scott Disick one. Oh no. Wait. Wait. They just broke up. Anyway, Amelia was recently staying at her parents’ house in Canada when she spotted them naked in the hot tub together. Because she is a teen and an influencer, she posted the two (fully covered) on her Instagram Story. It was preserved by “Page Six” for all eternity. Considering Lisa taught her daughters how to give BJs, being naked in front of them shouldn’t be much of a shock.

ERIKA UPDATES: The big news is that Erika Jayne was sued for $25.5 million plus interest for the “loan” that her husband’s law firm, Girardi Keese, gave to Erika’s business. In an accounting of where the money went, most of it was spent on paying Erika’s AmEx bill as well as for her glam squad. “The glam cannot be supported by a sham,” the bankruptcy trustee Elissa Miller wrote in her complaint. In the accounting Erika provided, $156,000 was paid to a company called DNA Inc. RadarOnline insisted that was a clothing line owned by Lisa Rinna’s daughters, Amelia and the Other One, that was also called DNA. They later had to issue a retraction to the story. While she’s still hunky dory (shout out to Kathy Hilton) with Rinna, things between Erika and Kyle Richards have soured. According to The Sun, she will be coming after Kyle at the reunion for supporting her to her face but doubting her in front of the other women. The source also says Erika has been working with her lawyers to prepare to answer the difficult questions at the reunion, which is filming (checks watch) just this very second.

THE OH GEE OF THE OC: Vicki Gunvalson is having quite a time with her children lately. First her son, Michael Wolfsmith, posted on Instagram that he got vaccinated. When a commenter asked what his anti-vaxx mother thought of his jab he said, “She said ‘it broke her heart’ lol.” Yes, mom is anti-vaxx and her fiancé, Steve Lodge, who is running for governor of California, recently slammed fellow Housewives alum Lisa Vanderpump for demanding patrons of her establishments be vaccinated. No wonder when she got an “unknown cold” everyone thought it was COVID.

Then there was drama just this week with her daughter Briana Culberson and her husband, Ryan. The two had a gender-reveal party (don’t they know those are deadly?) for their fourth child and Vicki went and posted the results against the couple’s wishes. “Ever get really good news and find out your mother-in-law ruined it?” Keto guru Ryan posted on Instagram. Oh, it’s a girl, by the way.

THE WEDDING IS OFF: Alanis Morissette sang about rain on your wedding day, but what do you call this? Former Real Housewife of Miami Alexia Echevarria’s mother died of COVID on what was supposed to be her wedding day. When her mother fell ill earlier in the week, she postponed the ceremony only to have her mother pass on the big day. This whole thing is just awful. Stay safe out there, kids.

A WINTER OF DISSES AND CONTENT: Bravo posted the first trailer of the show formerly called Summer House Winter Charm and thereby announced that the show would be officially called Winter House. Thank the ghost of Tim Gunn I didn’t even once have to say the original title out loud. As fans already know, the cast includes Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cook, Amanda Batula, Luke Gulbranson, Ciara Miller, Paige DeSorbo, Craig Conover, and Austen Kroll, who apparently everyone is fighting over? There are also four new faces. The Dipp did all the digging on the new cast members if you want to go check them out. (Warning: There’s a paywall.)

DROP-DEAD GORGEOUS: The season-nine trailer for Vanderpump Rules is here. The highlight is Ariana Madix falling over and smashing her head into a bar. Yeah, it looks like it hurt, but boy was it funny. It returns September 28.

ALL STARS NO MORE: Bravo revealed the cast photo for what is now called Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip but we have all been calling Real Housewives All Stars. The photo is just the confirmed cast on a bland background. It gives nothing away. But at least we got this hilarious tweet about trying to pronounce RHUGT. It airs this fall on Peacock.