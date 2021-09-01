Hulu Has Already Ordered a Vacation Friends Sequel

Photo: 20th Century Studios/YouTube

Midsized comedy movies are back, baby! But only on streaming. After having the strongest opening 3-day weekend in Hulu history (according to Hulu), the streamer has already demanded a sequel to Vacation Friends. The film, currently titled Honeymoon Friends will bring back writer-director Clay Tarver. Leads John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagner are also set to reprise their roles.

Vacation Friends is about a couple set to wed (Howery and Orji) who meet another couple while on vacation (Cena and Hagner). One couple is somewhat uptight, one couple is cuckoo bananas; wackiness ensues. Honeymoon Friends, presumably, will find Howery and Orji running into their buds after getting married, but we’re just spitballin’ here.

Per Deadline, Vacation Friends beat previous all-time opener Palm Springs to become the Hulu original with the best opening weekend. Hulu doesn’t share the nitty-gritty of its viewing data with outsiders, but it’s notable that two of the platform’s self-described best performers are big ol’ comedies. Big comedies have fallen behind superhero tentpoles in theaters, but maybe there’s a new home for them on streaming? Could be fun! And if they do well enough, they can get in-theater screenings like Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar.