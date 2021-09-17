Hulu Green-Lights Drama Pilot Starring Mandy Patinkin & Violett Beane

Photo: Getty Images

Hulu has green-lit the drama pilot Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem (working title) starring Mandy Patinkin (The Princess Bride, Homeland, and iconic TikToks) and Violett Beane (God Friended Me). The pilot was written by Stumptown alums Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams and will be directed by Marc Webb. According to Deadline, “Career Opportunities in Murder & Mayhem (wt) asks, How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone onboard is hiding something … but is one of them a killer? That’s what the World’s Once Greatest Detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), and his protégée, Imogene (Beane), aim to discover.”

Patinkin is best known for his role as Inigo Montoya in The Princess Bride and as Saul Berenson in Homeland. During the pandemic, Patinkin has gone viral on Twitter and TikTok for pop-culture quizzes testing his knowledge on topics ranging from Batman to Friends. Beane is best known for her role as Cara Bloom in the CBS series God Friended Me. Weiss and McAdams will serve as the show’s showrunners and executive producers.