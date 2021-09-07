Well, Hulu Is Going to Cost You an Extra Dollar Soon

Illustration: Martin Gee

Everything is going according to plan for Disney streaming. After the company raised the price for a Disney+ subscription earlier this year, an ESPN+ subscription increase followed soon after. Now it’s Hulu’s turn: The third service that comes in Disney’s streaming bundle is also upping its price, according to emails sent to current Hulu subscribers today. On October 8, the streamer will start charging a dollar extra for its ad-free and ad-supported tiers. The current ad-supported monthly subscription is $5.99 and will be bumped up to $6.99, while the ad-free subscription is $11.99 currently and will be changed to $12.99 in October.

The price increase will not affect Hulu Live TV or the Disney Bundle. The recent price increases for Disney+, ESPN+, and now Hulu will, of course, make the Disney Bundle seem like the value-conscious way to go, which is exactly what Disney wants you to think — the company launched its social campaign “The Streamer,” starring Dave Bautista, shortly after the ESPN+ price announcement.