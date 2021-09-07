Yes, Obviously Isabella Rossellini Knows About Duck Sex

Last week, our favorite adorable shell got his big-screen debut at the Telluride Film Festival. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is a beautiful film that we’ll surely be crying over for generations to come. So of course we had to get two of Marcel’s stars, Jenny Slate and Isabella Rossellini, to do one of the cutest and most heartwarming episodes of Two Friends: A Nice Time Hanging Out With People Who Know Each Other Well ever in the history of the genre. Normally, Two Friends is an Instagram Live series that is done solely on the platform. But given that the film was kept a secret until the Telluride announcement, we decided to make this a special prerecorded edition — with Slate appearing live from the back of a general store and Rossellini from her bedroom on her farm — to avoid spilling all the beans.

While there’s plenty of talk about the movie they spent almost a decade (!) making, discussions of which sea creatures they would like to be, and the magic of growing plants, there is also, of course, a discussion of animal sex. Duck sex, to be specific. Because you absolutely cannot leave the company of Rossellini without learning something new and fantastic about an animal. It is just one of the many ways she brings light and meaning to our lives.

If you enjoyed this episode, follow us on Instagram and subscribe on YouTube for more fun little chats that are nice.