Jason Derulo Says He and Jena Frumes ‘Have Decided to Part Ways’

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes. Photo: Getty Images

Jason Derulo is once again ridin’ solo. The 32-year-old musician and TikTok star shared news of his breakup from model Jena Frumes on Twitter Thursday. “Jena and I have decided to part ways,” he wrote. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time.” The couple, who met at the gym just before COVID-19 lockdowns, welcomed their first child, Jason Derulo, in May of this year. They celebrated their birthdays in Colorado on September 21, with Frumes writing, “I know I’m a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I’m forever grateful for that. Cheers to another year!” on Instagram. The post has since been deleted.

Representatives for Derulo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Frumes and Derulo are best known for their outrageous and highly produced short-form videos. Case in point: An hour before sharing the breakup news, Derulo posted a Reel where he eats an apple, turns blue, and shrinks into a Smurf. So, while it could be a prank, a 45-word breakup tweet simply seems too low-budget for his tastes.