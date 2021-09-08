Jennifer Lawrence Is Going to Be a Mother!

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney announced that they are expecting. Lawrence made the announcement in People, in the same issue in which Alicia Vikander announced that she and Michael Fassbender announced they’d already had their baby. This news also comes a day after John Mulaney confirmed Olivia Munn’s pregnancy on Late Night with Seth Meyers. And Lil Baby was on Certified Lover Boy. Big Baby News Week!

Lawrence and art dealer Cooke Maroney began dating in 2018. They were engaged in February 2019 and wed in October of that year, at a potentially haunted estate in Newport, RI. Guests included Bradley Cooper, Adele, Kris Jenner, Nicole Richie, and Cameron Diaz. They served something called a “cauldron fritter,” according to TMZ. While guesting on Catt Sadler’s podcast, Lawrence called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met,” and now they’re making a new human being together.