Joe Rogan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage

Conspiracy theorist and podcaster Joe Rogan revealed on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19 after doing a series of comedy shows in Florida. He posted a video to Instagram on September 1 titled “I GOT COVID. My apologies, but we have to move the Nashville show to Sunday, October 24. Much love to you all.” He lists several different medicines he took to combat his symptoms, including ivermectin, a.k.a. a horse dewormer the FDA has warned the public against taking to combat COVID. Rogan noted that he was feeling great and gave a “heartfelt thank-you to modern medicine.” He did not say whether he had been vaccinated.

Rogan was criticized this past April for telling “young and healthy people” that they do not need to take the vaccine. He then backtracked his comments to say, “I’m not an anti-vaxx person. In fact, I said I believe they’re safe, and I encourage many people to take them. My parents are vaccinated.” His comments on COVID vaccines have drawn criticism from Dr. Fauci and Prince Harry.

Just last week, the Department of Health and Human Services reported that over 100,000 Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since January.