We didn’t expect to be tearing up at a fiddle arrangement and two gravelly male voices at 9:45 a.m., but here we are, and we encourage you all to join us in listening to “Wasted Days,” the new collaboration between Bruce Springsteen and John Mellencamp. (Somehow, these heartland heroes never had the chance to work together until now … four decades later!) The duo sing and strum along to reflective lyrics about the passage of time, which would feel just as relevant at a cornfield bonfire as on the Metro-North:

“Who’s counting down these last remaining years? How many minutes do we have ahead?” “We watch our lives just fade away to more wasted days.” “Who on earth is worth our time?” “How can a man watch his life go down the drain? How many moments has he lost today?”

Springsteen will be appearing on two additional songs for Mellencamp’s new album, which is due out later this year. Let’s will a joint tour into existence.