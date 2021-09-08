last night on late night

John Mulaney Confirms Olivia Munn Pregnancy on Seth Meyers

John Mulaney used his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday to confirm the news that set Twitter ablaze with speculation last week: he is in fact expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Olivia Munn. Reflecting on his past year, Mulaney said, “I packed a lot into this… Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife.” Mulaney continued, “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.” Mulaney went on to explain, “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” adding, “She’s kind of held my hand [through everything]. And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!” Mulaney and his ex-wife, Annamarie Tendler, divorced back in May, while Munn and her longtime partner, Aaron Rodgers, separated in 2017.

