Judge Dismisses One of Marilyn Manson’s Sexual Assault Lawsuits

One of the four sexual assault lawsuits against Marilyn Manson has been dismissed, per Pitchfork. The suit, from an ex-girlfriend of Manson who was only identified as Jane Doe, alleged that Manson raped and threatened to kill her. A judge ruled the allegations were not “sufficient to invoke the delayed discovery rule.” Jane Doe has 20 days to amend the lawsuit with additional details, which could reverse the ruling.

Three other lawsuits against Manson remain: one from a former assistant claiming sexual battery, one from actress Esmé Bianco for sexual assault and sexual battery, and one from Ashley Morgan Smithline for “abuse, sexual violence, physical violence, and coercion.” Evan Rachel Wood also named Manson as her abuser earlier this year. Manson’s lawyer filed documents in July claiming that these multiple allegations are part of a conspiracy “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the Me Too movement.” At the start of this month, Manson pleaded not guilty to two counts of Class A misdemeanor Simple Assault in New Hampsire, relating to the alleged assault of a videographer in 2019.