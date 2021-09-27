Kanye West Raps ‘Two Words’ With Mos Def in First jeen-yuhs Documentary Clip

Two words: Kanye documentary. Netflix released the first look at jeen-yuhs, the decades-in-the-making documentary following Kanye West that the streamer bought earlier this year, as part of its unfortunately named “Tudum” event. The two-minute clip finds West rapping with Mos Def (now known as Yasiin Bey) in New York City in 2002, on the song that would later be released as “Two Words” on his debut album The College Dropout. The documentary boasts years of unreleased footage from West collaborators Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, a.k.a. Coodie & Chike, who have been filming West since 1998 and intending to make the documentary since 2002, and reportedly followed the rapper through his 2020 presidential campaign. While West isn’t directly involved in the film, he does appear to have endorsed it, posting the clip to his own Instagram. The three-part project is set to hit Netflix in 2022.

Related