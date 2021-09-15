Worship at the ‘Altar’ of Kehlani and Her New Single

You need an escape, and Kehlani knows this. So, a day after announcing her third album, Blue Water Road, the singer-songwriter is back with its transportive first single “Altar.” The crisp R&B song comes with a music video set at a countryside villa, where Kehlani is off living her best life, drinking her “nine cups of water” and taking in the sunlight by the vineyards. The dream! The video, directed by Kid Studio, also stars performer Diovanna LaBeija across from Kehlani herself. “to all those i have lost, all the angels i have gained, all those that walk with me with hands cracking my chest open, this is for you,” Kehlani added of the song on Twitter. Blue Water Road is set to follow this winter, on the heels of her 2020 album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, a slew of quarantine videos, and the release of her debut 2014 mixtape Cloud Nine to streaming. Until Blue Water Road is here, worship at the “Altar” of Kehlani by putting this song on repeat.

