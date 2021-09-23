Janelle Monáe’s “Make Me Feel” is a bisexual anthem, as we at Vulture declared upon its release three years ago. And today is Bi Visibility Day, which has been celebrated for decades as an occasion to focus on bisexuality (or, in recent years, bisexuality+, encompassing a broader spectrum of identities including pansexuality and queerness). So it can’t possibly be a coincidence that Kelly Clarkson covered “Make Me Feel” for Kellyoke on today’s Kelly Clarkson Show, right? (She does love a holiday.) Clarkson turned it out, as she does, from opening with a signature “wooo!” to hitting all those big notes in the chorus, and then some. Call that allyship — and call whatever behind-the-scenes queer booked this song for this day an icon.