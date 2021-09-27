Kelly Price Says She Was Recovering from COVID, Not Missing

Photo: JLN Photography/Shutterstock

Kelly Price is clearing up speculation about her well-being. After the gospel singer was listed as missing in Georgia earlier in September, which TMZ reported on September 24, her attorney said she had been recovering from COVID-19 in private, with Price herself later confirming the report. Speaking to TMZ, Price detailed her harrowing COVID-19 diagnosis, which she announced at the end of July, revealing that at one point while hospitalized, she was medically dead. She was eventually discharged from the hospital, she said, and received care at home for four weeks afterward. Price, who described her condition as “long COVID,” said she “couldn’t rest” at her home because fans kept ringing her doorbell and leaving items, so she “turned off everything.” “I was never missing,” she added. “It’s really disappointing that things came to this.”

Price told TMZ her bout with COVID impacted her ability to perform. “I am facing a very uphill battle right now,” the singer said. “I suffered a lot of internal damage, and so, I have a lot of rehabbing to do before I am able to be what I like to call ‘concert-ready’ again.” Her attorney, who also spoke to the outlet, would not say whether Price had been vaccinated for COVID-19.