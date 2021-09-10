Kendrick Lamar Keeps the Cousinly Love Going on Baby Keem’s ‘Range Brothers’

Photo: Getty Images

Who better to coax the most material out of Kendrick Lamar in years than the rapper’s own cousin? Baby Keem, a 20-year-old California rapper and actual relative of Lamar, released his album The Melodic Blue on September 10, following the single “Family Ties,” which featured Lamar’s first verse in nearly a year, featuring even more Lamar. The main new attraction is the song “Range Brothers,” which finds Lamar trading bars with Keem about all the money and girls he doesn’t know what to do with, along with contributing some playful vocals in the song. Later on the album, Lamar shouts, “Have you! Ever! Been! Punched! In your! Mother! Fucking! Face?!” on the hook to “Vent.” It’s not a Kung Fu Kenny album, but it sure is something.