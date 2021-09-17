We’d Buy What Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett Have in the ‘Love for Sale’ Video

Lady Gaga began working with Tony Bennett in 2011, when she recorded “The Lady Is a Tramp” with the legendary singer of pop standards, for his album Duets. Since then, they’ve developed a fruitful collaborative relationship, resulting in their 2014 album Cheek to Cheek and a second, Love for Sale, out October 1. And that relationship is on prime display in their latest single, the title track from their take on the Cole Porter songbook. “I’m singin’ with Tony B!” Gaga exclaims before wriggling her way through the studio performance, cut with clips of the pair laughing and hugging together. The singers go toe-to-toe on the sensuous standard — which doubles as one of Bennett’s final performances, after news of the 95-year-old’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis earlier this year. And he made it count, showcasing the sort of connection with Gaga that you just can’t form over a day in the studio. Whatever they’re selling? We’ll take it.