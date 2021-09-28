Law & Order Revived by NBC for Season 21

Photo: Jessica Burstein/NBC

NBC is reviving Dick Wolf’s original Law & Order eleven years after its cancellation, with Wolf returning along with writer Rick Eid, who will serve as show-runner. “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” Wolf said in a statement. “This is mine.” Per NBC, “the series will continue the classic bifurcated format that was created for its original run,” and “will once again examine ‘the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.’” We should hope so! No cast has been set yet, and it’s unclear if the show will air during the 2021-2022 broadcast season or 2022-2023. Wolf previously signed an overall deal with NBC and Universal Television last year that will keep him at the network through 2025.