Leslie Bibb and Rachel Bloom Are Joining Hulu’s Reboot

Reboot, the oddly named Hulu show about actors reuniting for a sitcom revival, just got four new castmates. Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville were announced in August to play two former stars who clashed on the set of their early-aughts sitcom. When the network orders a revival, old beefs breed new drama. Leslie Bibb has signed on to play Bree, “a former pageant girl from rural Virginia turned sitcom star who left the country after the show to marry a prince,” per Deadline.

Also joining the cast are Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom, Michael McKean, and Krista Marie Yu. Bloom will play a new writer on the show who clashes with McKean’s “hacky, narcissistic creator.” Yu will play a former techie who has to cover the reboot of Step Right Up. (For whomst? Vaulter?) Reboot was created by Modern Family’s Steve Levitan, and the pilot was co-written by Levitan and Veronica Mars and Party Down bigwig John Enbom.