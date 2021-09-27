Alana Haim Is Paul Thomas Anderson’s ’70s Ingénue in the Licorice Pizza Trailer

Surprise! While you were debating the hot uncanny-valley mess known as Dear Evan Hansen, Paul Thomas Anderson boogied in with his flare pants and dropped the ’70s-set trailer to Licorice Pizza, which we can confirm is not a food that Alma semi-poisoned Reynolds with. Starring Alana Haim (of the Haim-sister dynasty) and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son as child actors, the coming-of-age dramedy revolves around the duo as they “run around and fall in love” in the San Fernando Valley, which might be difficult, thanks to Bradley Cooper’s character smashing cars and shouting things like “do you know who my girlfriend is?!” (It’s Barbra Streisand, which, fair.) This “treacherous navigation of first love” also stars Sean Penn, Tom Waits, and Benny Safdie, and will be released on November 26.

