Lil Nas X Goes Back to His Country Roots Covering Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’

Jolene, if you don’t go ’head and back up off of Lil Nas X’s fictional man … The country star reminds us he comes from a long tradition of sassy southern songwriters with a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. With his deep voice and “Old Town Road” accent, Lil Nas X sings those familiar pleas in a new groove while holding onto to a flower-covered mic stand. A version of this song about a tormented love triangle between Lil Nas X, his lover, and the infamous femme fatale is exactly what we needed this Bisexual Awareness Week, thank you very much. Can always count on Lil Nas X to support the gay agenda. In addition to “Jolene,” the 22-year-old performed live versions of “Dead Right Now” and “That’s What I Want,” from his debut album baby, Montero. It’s his first time in the Live Lounge, but he’s already a mainstay. Anderson .Paak and Sigala and Becky Hill have each covered “OTR” for the program, while HAIM took on “Panini” during their appearance. With the arrival of his unapologetically Black and queer album, Lil Nas X’s range of talents is on full display. It’s all we’ve wanted since “Old Town Road.” Everyone say “Thank you” for Lil Nas X’s mind and watch his Live Lounge performances.

