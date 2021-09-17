Do We Even Need to Tell You How Gay Lil Nas X’s ‘That’s What I Want’ Video Is?

The exceptionally queer rollout for Lil Nas X’s debut album, Montero, started with the star giving the devil himself a lap dance and only went up from there, with Lil Nas making out with boys and ripping his pants on stage, leading a prison-shower-dance moment for the “Industry Baby” video, and even staging his own damn pregnancy! Now, with Montero finally birthed into the world, it’s time for Nas X’s coup de grâce: the music video for “That’s What I Want,” which will have you screaming “Gay!” It opens with Lil Nas X suffering an injury after crash-landing at a football game, which we quickly learn was really just a ploy to get it on with another player in the locker room (and sneak in some wonderful product placement for Durex condoms). That pivots to a steamy Brokeback Mountain–inspired moment with said (extremely hot) love interest, before Nas X finds out he has a wife and child. But keep watching for the happy ending, featuring Lil Nas X in a wedding dress and a Billy Porter cameo.

Montero arrived on September 17 after singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Sun Goes Down,” and “Industry Baby,” along with over-the-top promotions. The debut album from Lil Nas X features everyone from Elton John and Miley Cyrus to Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. The album has already given the performer another No. 1 single and a VMA for “Video of the Year” — and the rest of us so, so much queer joy.