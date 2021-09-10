Ari Lennox Isn’t Afraid to Apply That ‘Pressure’ in New Single

Ari Lennox has been keeping fans in suspense for a little over a year now, but the wait for new music from the R&B singer is finally over. Making her long-anticipated return, Lennox dropped the soulful, smooth single “Pressure,” on Thursday night, and is set to release its accompanying music video on Friday. “Pressure” sees the singer promising she’s “okay with bein’ nasty” — as long as you “apply that pressure,” of course. The song, per Lennox’s Twitter, was written and produced with R&B hitmakers Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, and Johntá Austin of Ocean’s 7, who were also behind Mariah Carey’s The Emancipation of Mimi — so Lennox is clearly in good company here. Listen to the full song above.

