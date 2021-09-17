It’s an Album! Lil Nas X’s Debut, Montero, Is Here

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Congratulations to Lil Nas X on the birth of his album! Montero arrived right on schedule, at 12 a.m. ET on September 17, 2021, weighing in at 42 minutes and 27 seconds across 15 tracks. The rapper announced he was expecting the album, his first, earlier this month, explaining to People at the time, “I guess I am the father as well as the mother.” (“But I guess the producers who worked on it are like the dads too,” he added. “Or maybe uncles.”) In the days leading up to giving birth, Nas X sadly celebrated his baby shower alone on September 15, before going into labor early on September 16. The 22-year-old is now parent to a happy, healthy album!

Montero features singles “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Sun Goes Down,” and “Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow. The album also has previously announced collaborations with Doja Cat (“Scoop”), Elton John (“One of Me”), Megan Thee Stallion (“Dolla Sign Slime”), and Miley Cyrus (“Am I Dreaming”). It follows Lil Nas’s debut EP 7, released in June 2019 off his smash hit “Old Town Road.” The performer had been teasing lead single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” since summer 2020, before eventually releasing it alongside a sinful video this March and kicking off his new era. The rapper caused a bit of trouble along the way, from selling unauthorized Nike shoes containing human blood to ripping his pants while performing on Saturday Night Live. But it paid off, with “Montero” becoming his first No. 1 single and Nas X walking away with three VMAs, including Video of the Year for the song. Next stop, Album of the Year? Just let the new parent spend some time with his child first.