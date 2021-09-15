Mac Miller’s Faces Will Be Released on Streaming Platforms October 15

Mac Miller. Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage

On Mother’s Day 2014, Mac Miller released a free mixtape, Faces, that now-Vulture critic Craig Jenkins called “the best work of his career.” Seven years later, the 25-track mixtape is being released on streaming platforms and on vinyl for the first time ever. The cult favorite, his 11th tape, arrived between albums Watching Movies With the Sound Off and GO:OD AM. A brand-new music video for the track “Colors and Shapes” is out now, directed by Sam Mason. The video brings to life “bits and pieces” from Miller’s childhood, per Mason, “scenes from the town where he grew up, objects, toys from his room—little pieces of his life that I extrapolated outwards and used to inspire the story.”

The video also features Miller’s pet dog, King Ralph of Malibu. Ralph features on the project, alongside Schoolboy Q, Earl Sweatshirt, Ab-Soul, Thundercat, Rick Ross, Mike Jones, Vince Staples, Dash, and Sir Michael Rocks. Circles, Mac Miller’s posthumous final album, was released in January 2020, completed by producer and collaborator Jon Brion. Reminisce about the good ol’ days with “Colors and Shapes” and see the full track list for Faces below.

Faces (Full Tracklist)

1. Inside Outside

2. Here We Go

3. Friends (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

4. Angel Dust

5. Malibu

6. What Do You Do (feat. Sir Michael Rocks)

7. It Just Doesn’t Matter

8. Therapy

9. Polo Jeans (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)

10. Happy Birthday

11. Wedding

12. Funeral

13. Diablo

14. Ave Maria

15. 55

16. San Francisco

17. Colors and Shapes

18. Insomniak (feat. Rick Ross)

19. Uber (feat. Mike Jones)

20. Rain (feat. Vince Staples)

21. Apparition

22. Thumbalina

23. New Faces v2 (feat. Earl Sweatshirt and Da$h)

24. Grand Finale

25. Yeah (bonus)