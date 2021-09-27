Over the past few weeks, Machine Gun Kelly has fought UFC fighter Conor McGregor on a red carpet and struck a feud with heavy-metal icons Slipknot. And he must still be feeling feisty, considering that he threw a punch at a fan during the Louder Than Life Festival on September 26. MGK spent his headlining set getting booed and flipped off by festivalgoers in Louisville, Kentucky, a nonzero number of whom seemed to be Slipknot fans irked by his recent beef. And when Kelly went into the photo pit during a song, a few people appeared to jump the barrier and rush the rapper turned rocker, prompting him to deck one of them mid-song as security tried to hold them back. When he said, “Punch that motherfucker in the face,” he really meant it.
Machine Gun Kelly Is Just Punching Audience Members Now
Photo: Amy Harris/Invision/AP/Shutterstock