Alert the Jeremy Renner App, the Hawkeye Trailer Is Here

Here’s some dark lore: Once upon a time, in the year 2017, there was a real app called “Jeremy Renner Official,” a social-media platform entirely devoted to the actor who plays everyone’s least-cared-about Avenger. The app tragically shut down in 2019, but we like to imagine that today’s official Hawkeye trailer drop would have been a Jeremy Renner app exclusive. Instead, Disney+ released it on Twitter, which is an app that can only be described as “Jeremy Renner Official with a way broader scope.”

The trailer for the streaming service’s latest Marvel series reveals from the jump that, ugh, it’s a Christmas thing. Heading out on one last job, Hawkeye tells his daughter, “I’ll be home for Christmas, I promise.” But soon he meets a young archer whose talents rival his own, played by Hailee Steinfeld, and his little Christmas mission veers off course into all kinds of derring-do. Unlike the suburban WandaVision and globe-trotting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye appears to take place primarily on the ground level in New York City, which aligns it more with Marvel’s old Netflix run of streaming series. The NYC of it all also means we get a glimpse of something iconic: an in-universe Avengers-themed Broadway show. We wonder if Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark never happened in the MCU. We’ll find out when Hawkeye premieres November 24.