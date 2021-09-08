Michaela Coel’s 10 Favorite Books

I was drawn to the book because of the subtitle: A Brief History of Tomorrow. It had been a year since I left church, and I was having what I now understand was an existential crisis and spinning out of my mind: What the fuck is going on? Where am I? What is happening? I didn’t understand anything because I’d so whole-heartedly adopted the Bible’s account of reality. Reading Homo Deus helped me understand that nobody really knows what’s going on. Hariri’s theory of where we might be heading really grounded me and made me feel OK about uncertainty.