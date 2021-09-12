The Foo Fighters, MTV Global Icons, Honor Charlie Watts at the VMAs

A few months after being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Foo Fighters received another career honor at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards. The group, led by the inimitable Dave Grohl, accepted the first-ever MTV Global Icon Award after Billie Eilish introduced them as a band that influenced “an entire generation of music fans.” As they performed a medley of three of their hits, including 1999’s “Learn to Fly,” 1997’s “Everlong,” and their recent single “Shame Shame,” a supercut of their performances through the years was projected onto the VMAs stage. The band also honored the late Rolling Stones legend Charlie Watts during their performance with a “Charlie R.I.P.” message on Taylor Hawkins’s drum set. Accepting the Global Icon award for the group, Grohl said, “We’ve been a band for 26 years, so it feels pretty good,” and added, “We’ll see you in 26 years.” Mark your calendars for VMAs 2047.

Related