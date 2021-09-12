Chlöe Annihilates the MTV VMAs With ‘Have Mercy’ Performance

Chlöe made her solo performance debut with “Have Mercy” at Sunday night’s MTV VMAs, and, sorry, but everyone else can go home now. The singer commanded the VMAs stage with such obvious star power that it kind of rendered the night’s other performances embarrassing by comparison. Introduced by her sister, Halle Bailey, Chlöe opened “Have Mercy” with an electric, operatic prelude that showed off her extensive vocal range, before issuing a primal scream and exploding into her debut single. Backed by a team of varsity-jacketed dancers, Chlöe proceeded to obliterate the VMAs stage with complicated choreography and flawless vocals. The singer is up for three awards at Sunday night’s ceremony as part of Chloe x Halle, including Best Group, Best R&B Video, and Best Quarantine Performance, but it’s safe to say that she has now adequately established herself as a solo artist.

