Justin Bieber Acknowledges ‘This COVID Thing’ in VMAs Acceptance Speech

Justin Bieber turned the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards podium into a soap box, as celebs are wont to do. Accepting the award for Artist of the Year — beating Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, and Taylor Swift — Bieber started his speech acknowledging that the world … is crazy. “I know you guys have probably heard it a lot,” he said, “but we are in unprecedented times right now, with this, um, COVID thing that’s happening.” Bieber thanked music for being able to bring people together, during these unprecedented times. “We’re all here together, you know? And we got a lot more in common than we don’t,” he said. “And I look around here and I see so many beautiful faces, and I really do believe the best is yet to come.” Bieber then thanked his wife, Hailey, as well Travis Scott. He even offered words of encouragement to Conor McGregor, saying, “We’re gonna get ’em next time.” Though whether he’s referring to a rematch with Dustin Poirier or Machine Gun Kelly remains unclear.

