Lil Nas X’s Steamy ‘Industry Baby’ Performance Heats Up VMAs

We’re only halfway through the show, and Lil Nas X has already given a performance that’ll make VMA history. Lil Nas X made his homecoming entrance by performing “Industry Baby” alongside Jack Harlow with a pink marching band following him. He then hit a streamy shower dance to transition to his hit single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Lil Nas X is nominated for six awards tonight, including Video of the Year, and is five days away from dropping his debut album, Montero, on September 17.

Lil Nas X is known for giving memorable performances. Earlier this year, he did a pants-splitting rendition of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” on Saturday Night Live. Regardless of if his performances go as planned, he continues his iconic sense of humor on and off-screen, tweeting to his audience if they liked his performance.

did u guys like my performance? — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 13, 2021