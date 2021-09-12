Olivia Rodrigo Brought Lisa Frank Realness to the VMAs with ‘good 4 u’

Olivia Rodrigo made her VMAs debut on Sunday night with a joyful performance of “good 4 u,” starring herself, a team of masked dancers, and giant CGI butterflies. Rodrigo performed the scorched-earth breakup anthem decked out lace-up gloves and a tie-dye tutu (it was all very pop-punk Lisa Frank, Rodrigo’s visual reference of choice.) Rodrigo exercised impressive breath control throughout the performance, which ended with the singer “smashing” the camera with her microphone. “good 4 u” was but a delightful precursor to Rodrigo’s win of the first award of the night, Song of the Year, for “driver’s license.” Rodrigo dedicated the award, in true Swiftie fashion, to the girls “writing songs on their bedroom floor,” adding, “There are a lot of people who will try to dim your light, but speaking your mind and sharing your heart are the most beautiful things in the world.” Good for her!

