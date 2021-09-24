Teen Wolf to Howl Again With Revival Movie

Tyler Posey as Scott McCall and Arden Cho as Kira Yukimura. Photo: MTV

Is it a full moon? Because the wolves are coming out. Teen Wolf is getting a Paramount+ movie, four years after the young-adult series ended on MTV. The revival film is part of creator Jeff Davis’s overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios, per Variety. The multiyear deal will see him write and executive-produce the film, which original cast members are currently in talks for. The MTV show starring Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, and Arden Cho aired its series finale four years ago today after 100 episodes. The film will follow Scott McCall, now an adult Alpha, as he gathers allies to fight the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and more shape-shifters. Unfamiliar with the lore? All six seasons of the MTV show will be available on the Viacom streamer this December.

In addition to the film, Davis will also develop a series based on the book Wolf Pack by Edo Van Belkom. He’ll serve as showrunner for the Paramount+ series, which follows four teenagers drawn together by their new powers. Finally, his previously announced Aeon Flux live-action reboot will move from MTV to Paramount+, where he’ll remain showrunner and direct the pilot. Aeon Flux will reboot the groundbreaking 1991 animation, which was previously adapted into a live-action film starring Charlize Theron. Since we’re just going ahead and reviving things millennials imprinted on in their youth, may we nominate a little indie film known as Twilight?