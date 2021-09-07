Let’s Go, Lesbians! The Muna and Phoebe Bridgers Collab Is Here.

Muna can deliver pure hits of queer joy as few other bands can, and that continues to be true on the trio’s latest single, “Silk Chiffon.” The song is a collaboration with fellow queer icon Phoebe Bridgers, who recently signed the pop-rock band to her new label, Saddest Factory, and is taking them along on her Punisher tour starting tomorrow. The artists strike perfect harmony on the sunny, stealthily groovy love song, which is practically begging for a crowd to join in on a sing-along. (Bridgers joins Muna for the song live-on-tour challenge!) Aptly, Muna guitarist and producer Naomi McPherson called it “a song for kids to have their first gay kiss to” in a statement. And if that weren’t already enough for your gay heart to take, the song comes with a sweet But I’m a Cheerleader–inspired video directed by Ally Pankiw (starring another queer icon, current Vulture Comedian You Should and Will Know Caleb Hearon!). Who said Pride stopped in June?

