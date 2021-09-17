Katie Kitamura, Lauren Groff on National Book Award for Fiction Longlist

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Publishers

The National Book Foundation has been rolling out longlists for the National Book Awards all week, culminating in today’s for fiction. So time to rearrange your to-read pile and get on those library hold lists before everyone else! This year’s list (announced by The New Yorker) features many returners: from previous winner Richard Powers for Bewilderment, the follow-up to his Pulitzer winner, The Overstory, to previous finalists Lauren Groff (for her nunnery novel, Matrix), Elizabeth McCracken (for her playful collection The Souvenir Museum), and Anthony Doerr (for his All the Light We Cannot See follow-up, Cloud Cuckoo Land). Also on the list? Katie Kitamura, whose novel Intimacies, following a Hague interpreter, is also one of Vulture’s favorites of the year. And three debut novels: Jakob Guanzon’s Abundance, Robert Jones Jr.’s The Prophets, and Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’s The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois. The longlisted fiction authors join writers recognized on the Nonfiction, Poetry, Translated Literature, and Young People’s Literature longlists. The finalists in all categories will be announced on October 5; below, find the full fiction longlist.

Anthony Doerr, Cloud Cuckoo Land

Lauren Groff, Matrix

Jakob Guanzon, Abundance

Laird Hunt, Zorrie

Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois

Robert Jones Jr., The Prophets

Katie Kitamura, Intimacies

Elizabeth McCracken, The Souvenir Museum: Stories

Jason Mott, Hell of a Book

Richard Powers, Bewilderment