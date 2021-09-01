This Month’s Highlight
Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed: the film
Leave it to Kacey to bring some drama to her upcoming album cycle. Coinciding with the album release of her upcoming album star-crossed, Kacey and Paramount+ are debuting star-crossed: the film. And if the first 30 seconds of the trailer with Kacey solemnly strutting through the desert in a wedding dress and clear stripper heels don’t convince you that this is high art, then at least stick around for cameos from Meg Stalter, Victoria Pedretti, and Symone.
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — September 2021
Available September 1
48 Hrs.
50/50
Anaconda
Angel Unchained
At the Earth’s Core
BET Her Presents: Queen Collective: Season 2
Blue City
Bull Durham
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cannon For Cordoba
Cellar Dweller
Cold Mountain
Cop Land
Count Yorga, Vampire
The Dunwich Horror
Exterminator 2
The Fighting Temptations
Friday the 13th – Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Fright Night
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hoosiers
Jacob’s Ladder
Just Between Friends
The Killer Elite
The Last Castle
Mean Girls
Miss You Already
Mommy
Mosquito Squadron
Mr. North
Murder of the Orient Express (1974)
Nixon
Phase IV
Punk’d: Season 1
Raising Arizona
Salvador
Secret Admirer
Shaun The Sheep Movie
Slumdog Millionaire
Solace
The Omen
The Party
The Patsy
The Possession
The Tenant
Transporter 3
The Wedding Plan
Under Fire
Frontier Uprising
Available September 2
Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifying
Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying featuring U.S. Men’s National Team
Available September 3
Bolden
The J Team
Combate Global MMA Action
Available September 4
American Flag Football League 2021 Season Highlights Show
2021 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final presented by Rogue
BIG3 Basketball Championship
Geordie Shore: Seasons 1-9
Available September 5
Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying featuring U.S. Men’s National Team
Professional Bull Riding competition
American Corn Hole Leauge
Available September 7
Inside the NFL
Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifying
Available September 8
Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying featuring U.S. Men’s National Team
Blue’s Clues: Seasons 5-6
Blue’s Clues & You: Season 1
The Casagrandes: Season 1
SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 12
Available September 9
Behind the Music
Available September 10
Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed: the film
Combate Global MMA action
Transporter 3
Available September 11
Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League
The Home Depot College Football on CBS – Air Force at Navy
Available September 12
NFL on CBS Week 1
Available September 13
Asian Football Confederation Champions League
Available September 14
Asian Football Confederation Champions League
Available September 15
Asian Football Confederation Champions League
Acapulco Shore: Seasons 1-7
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader: Season 1
Bucket & Skinner’s Epic Adventures: Season 1
Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny: Season 1
Drunk History México: Seasons 1 & 3
Ex on the Beach: Season 3
Global Guts: Season 1
How Did They Build That?: Season 1
Ice Airport Alaska: Season 1
Mighty Cruise Ships: Season 3
Reclaiming History: Our Native Duaghters
Sunny Day: Season 2
Available September 16
The Harper House
Available September 17
Combate Global MMA Action
Available September 18
American Corn Hole League
SEC on CBS – Alabama at Florida
Available September 19
NFL on CBS Week 2
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
Available September 22
Are You the One?: Seasons 7-8
AwesomenessTV: Seasons 1-2
Cousins For Life: Season 1
Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge: Season 1
RBUK: Season 1
Soccer Superstar: Seasons 1-2
Tak and the Power of Juju: Season 1
Talia in the Kitchen: Season 1
Wendell & Vinnie: Season 1
Ink Master: Season 12
Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Season 2
The Adventures of Paddington: Season 1
Available September 24
An American Haunting
Available September 25
College Football on CBS – Boise State at Utah State
SEC on CBS
Available September 26
Professional Bull Riding competition
NFL on CBS Week 3
74th Annual Tony Awards
Available September 28
Home Run
Available September 29
Air Warriors: Season 7
An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates: Season 1
CSI: NY: Seasons 1-9
Double Dare: Season 2
Greek Island Odyssey: Season 1
Team Umizoomi: Seasons 3-4
More From This Series
- You’ve Heard of Mare of Easttown, Now Get Ready for Mayor of Kingstown
- Evil Recap: Don’t Say a Word
- The Good Fight Season-Finale Recap: Marble Showers