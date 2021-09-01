now streaming

New on Paramount+: September 2021

By
Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed: the film. Photo: Kacey Musgraves/YouTube
This Month’s Highlight

Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed: the film

Leave it to Kacey to bring some drama to her upcoming album cycle. Coinciding with the album release of her upcoming album star-crossed, Kacey and Paramount+ are debuting star-crossed: the film. And if the first 30 seconds of the trailer with Kacey solemnly strutting through the desert in a wedding dress and clear stripper heels don’t convince you that this is high art, then at least stick around for cameos from Meg Stalter, Victoria Pedretti, and Symone.

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — September 2021

Available September 1

48 Hrs.
50/50
Anaconda
Angel Unchained
At the Earth’s Core
BET Her Presents: Queen Collective: Season 2
Blue City
Bull Durham
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cannon For Cordoba
Cellar Dweller
Cold Mountain
Cop Land
Count Yorga, Vampire
The Dunwich Horror
Exterminator 2
The Fighting Temptations
Friday the 13th – Part III
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter
Fright Night
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hoosiers
Jacob’s Ladder
Just Between Friends
The Killer Elite
The Last Castle
Mean Girls
Miss You Already
Mommy
Mosquito Squadron
Mr. North
Murder of the Orient Express (1974)
Nixon
Phase IV
Punk’d: Season 1
Raising Arizona
Salvador
Secret Admirer
Shaun The Sheep Movie
Slumdog Millionaire
Solace
The Omen
The Party
The Patsy
The Possession
The Tenant
Transporter 3
The Wedding Plan
Under Fire
Frontier Uprising

Available September 2

Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifying
Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying featuring U.S. Men’s National Team

Available September 3

Bolden
The J Team
Combate Global MMA Action

Available September 4

American Flag Football League 2021 Season Highlights Show
2021 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final presented by Rogue
BIG3 Basketball Championship
Geordie Shore: Seasons 1-9

Available September 5

Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying featuring U.S. Men’s National Team
Professional Bull Riding competition
American Corn Hole Leauge

Available September 7

Inside the NFL
Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifying

Available September 8

Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying featuring U.S. Men’s National Team
Blue’s Clues: Seasons 5-6
Blue’s Clues & You: Season 1
The Casagrandes: Season 1
SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 12

Available September 9

Behind the Music

Available September 10

Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed: the film
Combate Global MMA action
Transporter 3

Available September 11

Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League
The Home Depot College Football on CBS – Air Force at Navy

Available September 12

NFL on CBS Week 1

Available September 13

Asian Football Confederation Champions League

Available September 14

Asian Football Confederation Champions League

Available September 15

Asian Football Confederation Champions League
Acapulco Shore: Seasons 1-7
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader: Season 1
Bucket & Skinner’s Epic Adventures: Season 1
Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny: Season 1
Drunk History México: Seasons 1 & 3
Ex on the Beach: Season 3
Global Guts: Season 1
How Did They Build That?: Season 1
Ice Airport Alaska: Season 1
Mighty Cruise Ships: Season 3
Reclaiming History: Our Native Duaghters
Sunny Day: Season 2

Available September 16

The Harper House

Available September 17

Combate Global MMA Action

Available September 18

American Corn Hole League
SEC on CBS – Alabama at Florida

Available September 19

NFL on CBS Week 2
73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

Available September 22

Are You the One?: Seasons 7-8
AwesomenessTV: Seasons 1-2
Cousins For Life: Season 1
Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge: Season 1
RBUK: Season 1
Soccer Superstar: Seasons 1-2
Tak and the Power of Juju: Season 1
Talia in the Kitchen: Season 1
Wendell & Vinnie: Season 1
Ink Master: Season 12
Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Season 2
The Adventures of Paddington: Season 1

Available September 24

An American Haunting

Available September 25

College Football on CBS – Boise State at Utah State
SEC on CBS

Available September 26

Professional Bull Riding competition
NFL on CBS Week 3
74th Annual Tony Awards

Available September 28

Home Run

Available September 29

Air Warriors: Season 7
An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates: Season 1
CSI: NY: Seasons 1-9
Double Dare: Season 2
Greek Island Odyssey: Season 1
Team Umizoomi: Seasons 3-4

