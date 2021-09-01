Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed: the film. Photo: Kacey Musgraves/YouTube

Leave it to Kacey to bring some drama to her upcoming album cycle. Coinciding with the album release of her upcoming album star-crossed, Kacey and Paramount+ are debuting star-crossed: the film. And if the first 30 seconds of the trailer with Kacey solemnly strutting through the desert in a wedding dress and clear stripper heels don’t convince you that this is high art, then at least stick around for cameos from Meg Stalter, Victoria Pedretti, and Symone.

Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — September 2021

Available September 1

48 Hrs.

50/50

Anaconda

Angel Unchained

At the Earth’s Core

BET Her Presents: Queen Collective: Season 2

Blue City

Bull Durham

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cannon For Cordoba

Cellar Dweller

Cold Mountain

Cop Land

Count Yorga, Vampire

The Dunwich Horror

Exterminator 2

The Fighting Temptations

Friday the 13th – Part III

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter

Fright Night

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hoosiers

Jacob’s Ladder

Just Between Friends

The Killer Elite

The Last Castle

Mean Girls

Miss You Already

Mommy

Mosquito Squadron

Mr. North

Murder of the Orient Express (1974)

Nixon

Phase IV

Punk’d: Season 1

Raising Arizona

Salvador

Secret Admirer

Shaun The Sheep Movie

Slumdog Millionaire

Solace

The Omen

The Party

The Patsy

The Possession

The Tenant

Transporter 3

The Wedding Plan

Under Fire

Frontier Uprising

Available September 2

Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifying

Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying featuring U.S. Men’s National Team

Available September 3

Bolden

The J Team

Combate Global MMA Action

Available September 4

American Flag Football League 2021 Season Highlights Show

2021 SBD World’s Strongest Man Final presented by Rogue

BIG3 Basketball Championship

Geordie Shore: Seasons 1-9

Available September 5

Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying featuring U.S. Men’s National Team

Professional Bull Riding competition

American Corn Hole Leauge

Available September 7

Inside the NFL

Asian Football Confederation Men’s World Cup Qualifying

Available September 8

Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifying featuring U.S. Men’s National Team

Blue’s Clues: Seasons 5-6

Blue’s Clues & You: Season 1

The Casagrandes: Season 1

SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 12

Available September 9

Behind the Music

Available September 10

Kacey Musgraves’ star-crossed: the film

Combate Global MMA action

Transporter 3

Available September 11

Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League

The Home Depot College Football on CBS – Air Force at Navy

Available September 12

NFL on CBS Week 1

Available September 13

Asian Football Confederation Champions League

Available September 14

Asian Football Confederation Champions League

Available September 15

Asian Football Confederation Champions League

Acapulco Shore: Seasons 1-7

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader: Season 1

Bucket & Skinner’s Epic Adventures: Season 1

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny: Season 1

Drunk History México: Seasons 1 & 3

Ex on the Beach: Season 3

Global Guts: Season 1

How Did They Build That?: Season 1

Ice Airport Alaska: Season 1

Mighty Cruise Ships: Season 3

Reclaiming History: Our Native Duaghters

Sunny Day: Season 2

Available September 16

The Harper House

Available September 17

Combate Global MMA Action

Available September 18

American Corn Hole League

SEC on CBS – Alabama at Florida

Available September 19

NFL on CBS Week 2

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards

Available September 22

Are You the One?: Seasons 7-8

AwesomenessTV: Seasons 1-2

Cousins For Life: Season 1

Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge: Season 1

RBUK: Season 1

Soccer Superstar: Seasons 1-2

Tak and the Power of Juju: Season 1

Talia in the Kitchen: Season 1

Wendell & Vinnie: Season 1

Ink Master: Season 12

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate: Season 2

The Adventures of Paddington: Season 1

Available September 24

An American Haunting

Available September 25

College Football on CBS – Boise State at Utah State

SEC on CBS

Available September 26

Professional Bull Riding competition

NFL on CBS Week 3

74th Annual Tony Awards

Available September 28

Home Run

Available September 29

Air Warriors: Season 7

An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates: Season 1

CSI: NY: Seasons 1-9

Double Dare: Season 2

Greek Island Odyssey: Season 1

Team Umizoomi: Seasons 3-4