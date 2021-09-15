Ballgate Ends With Nicki Minaj Claiming to Be in Twitter Jail

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Respected pathogen/testicle expert Nicki Minaj claims that she has been locked out of her Twitter, thus ending the saga of her cousin’s friend’s balls. We hardly knew them. Minaj posted about her alleged Twitter Jail imprisonment on her Instagram stories (the only place for freethinkers), which were screen captured by Pop Crave. At the time of writing, her account was still showing up on the platform. A spokesperson for Twitter told Vulture “Twitter did not take any enforcement action on the account referenced.”

It all began with an engagement allegedly torn asunder. On September 13, Minaj tweeted that her cousin’s friend suffered testicular complications from the COVID vaccine. “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding,” she wrote. From there, thing somehow got dumber.

#BREAKING - Trinidad & Tobago Health Minister Dr. Terrence Deyalsingh responds to swollen testicle claim made by Trinidad-born entertainer @NICKIMINAJ; says there is no such reported case in Trinidad & Tobago (TTT) pic.twitter.com/NNsc9EUTKP — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) September 15, 2021

Tucker Carlson supported Minaj in her brave quest for answers, always the guy you want to be aligned with. The Health Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, on the other hand, shamed Minaj for wasting his time. “Unfortunately, we wasted so much time yesterday running down this false claim,” he said. “As we stand now, there is absolutely no reported such side effect or adverse event of testicular swelling in Trinidad.” Jason Williams, host of The Morning Brew on T&T’s CNC3, called out Minaj for blasting this alleged cousin’s friend’s alleged business across the world (as well as for never collabing with a Trinidadian artist). Then Nicki said she had been invited to the White House to do some “just asking questions”-ing.

Here is how the Nicki Minaj story was covered on CNC3 Television in Port of Spain, Trinidad. I assure you this is worth all 2:20 and it's probably better than any U.S. network covered the story pic.twitter.com/LjO1CMlq1z — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 15, 2021

The White House has invited me & I think it’s a step in the right direction. Yes, I’m going. I’ll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I’ll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human. #BallGate day 3 https://t.co/PSa3WcEjH3 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 15, 2021

Now Minaj is claiming that, unlike the White House, Twitter isn’t interested in her vaccine misinfo. “Asking questions is OK. I like being fking dumb,” she wrote. “Then boom. Can’t tweet.” But according to Twitter, she totally can. And as for the White House, a rep told Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Epstein that they offered to call her “to answer questions she has about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.”