Liam Gallagher Fell Out of a Helicopter, Bruv

Photo: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Because maybe, somewhere in the greater Manchester area, you just know Noel is having a nice laugh about how his potato brother is incapable of handling a simple rotorcraft. In a series of tweets posted since September 18, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher revealed that he, inexplicably, tumbled out of a helicopter and was hit with several facial injuries. “So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t write it all good who said rock and roll is dead Keith Moon eat your drum skin out,” he wrote. “C’mon you know.” (In fairness, that absolutely does seem like something that would happen to Moon.) When asked by a fan how a person falls out of a helicopter, Gallagher responded, “you tell me”; he also joked that his busted up nose and lips would make a terrific “cover shot” for his next album. While Gallagher still hasn’t divulged what happened, the accident was severe enough to make him reschedule his Belfast concert this weekend. “I have bust my nose so can’t sing,” he tweeted today. “The doctors have told me to rest up.” Please send him Estrella Damms instead of flowers.

Got the cover shot for Nxt album c’mon you nose LG x pic.twitter.com/0QIXV5djxk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2021