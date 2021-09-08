Okay, Yes, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Had a Baby

Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender have confirmed that they do, in fact, know that baby they’ve been seen out and about with. It’s not some random guy, it’s their child. Vikander confirmed that she had the child with Fassbender in a People interview. Vikander said bringing life into the world would inform her acting from here on out. “I now have a whole new understanding of life in general,” she said. “That’s pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future.”

We wish the couple well, but Vulture will miss Mystery Baby Era. It was fun seeing various tabloids caption snaps of the family something along the lines of “Alicia Vikander and A Baby Seen in Paris,” like they’re vacation friends from Vacation Friends or something. Vikander and Fassbender married in 2017, after meeting on the set of 2016’s The Light Between Oceans. Fassbender and Vikander kinda sorta steal a baby in that movie. Which, to be clear, is not what happened here. But it is the vibe the “cannot confirm or deny” captions conveyed. Life is a mysterious fish, no?