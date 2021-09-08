Owen Wilson Joins Disney’s Cast of Foolish Mortals in Haunted Mansion

Photo: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

This isn’t the Mobius origin story we asked for. Where are all the Jet Skis? Owen Wilson is joining LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish in the cast of Disney’s Haunted Mansion. The spooky theme-park attraction is getting another adaptation, riding Jungle Cruise’s wave. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the film will have an ensemble cast and be directed by Justin Simien, director of Dear White People, in his big-budget studio debut. Similar to the 2003 original, starring Eddie Murphy, the film will follow a family that moves into the titular mansion and the many characters who reveal themselves there. Wilson’s exact role is still under wraps, but we’re not ruling out a hitchhiking ghost that goes “Wow.” Production begins in Louisiana this October. Wilson most recently played Mobius, a time-keeping secret agent, in Marvel’s Disney+ series Loki, which set up the existence of multiple timelines in the universe. So do they expect us to not believe this is Mobius’s former life on one of time’s infinite branches? Elsewhere in the movie-verse, Wilson can be seen in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Marry Me opposite Jennifer Lopez. Now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll just be writing our Na’vi River Journey live-action musical. Ma eywa! Ma eywa!