Joel Edgerton Will Trim Sigourney Weaver’s Bushes in Paul Schrader’s New Movie

Before the release of The Card Counter, Paul Schrader’s take on the high-stakes world of professional gambling, the writer-director announced that in his next film, he will take on the high-stakes world of professional gardening. Deadline reported today that Joel Edgerton and Sigourney Weaver have signed on to star in the First Reformed director’s next film, a crime thriller called Master Gardener. Edgerton will play a “meticulous horticulturist” tending to the estate grounds of a “wealthy dowager” played by Weaver, who tasks him with forging a relationship with her troubled niece. “When the idea first started it was one of my male protagonists but then these two women intervened and it became something more complex and unique,” Schrader said. Fetch the hedge cutters.